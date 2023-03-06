Markets
Ciena Gains On Growth In Q1 Profit

March 06, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ciena Corp. (CIEN) are trading more than 4 percent on Monday morning after the company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings on 25 percent revenue growth.

The quarterly earnings grew to $76.2 million or $0.51 per share from $45.8 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.056 billion from $844.4 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $51.23, up 4.36 percent from the previous close of 449.09 on a volume of 3,033,484.

