CIENA Earnings Preview: Recent $CIEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CIENA ($CIEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,070,520,171 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

CIENA Insider Trading Activity

CIENA insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,800 shares for an estimated $3,422,253 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $986,125 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,848 shares for an estimated $613,330 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,184 shares for an estimated $364,087 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,156 shares for an estimated $363,175 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) sold 1,509 shares for an estimated $129,638

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,050 shares for an estimated $92,298.

CIENA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of CIENA stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIENA Government Contracts

We have seen $50,531 of award payments to $CIEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

