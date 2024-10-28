News & Insights

Stocks
CIEN

Ciena downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

October 28, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Ciena (CIEN) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $63. The current valuation captures Ciena’s near-term story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is well positioned for the artificial intelligence opportunity, but notes the shares are up 45% year-to-date.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CIEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.