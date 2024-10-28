Ciena downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Ciena (CIEN) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $63. The current valuation captures Ciena’s near-term story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is well positioned for the artificial intelligence opportunity, but notes the shares are up 45% year-to-date.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CIEN:
- Ciena downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
- Reddit initiated, Home Depot upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Ciena price target raised to $75 from $68 at Stifel
- Ciena price target raised to $63 from $60 at Morgan Stanley
- Ciena downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.