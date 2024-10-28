Ciena downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Ciena (CIEN) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $63. The current valuation captures Ciena’s near-term story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is well positioned for the artificial intelligence opportunity, but notes the shares are up 45% year-to-date.

