Ciena Corporation's (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 39% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ciena's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ciena is:

17% = US$500m ÷ US$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ciena's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Ciena seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. Despite the modest returns, Ciena's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 2.4%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ciena's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:CIEN Past Earnings Growth January 8th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CIEN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CIEN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ciena Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ciena doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Ciena has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

