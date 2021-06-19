Ciena Corporation's (NYSE:CIEN) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.8x Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Ciena has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ciena's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 14% last year. Still, lamentably EPS has fallen 55% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 16% as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Ciena's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Ciena's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Ciena's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Ciena with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

