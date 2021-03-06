Ciena Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.0% to US$49.55 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$757m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Ciena surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.35 per share, a notable 10% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CIEN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Following the latest results, Ciena's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.60b in 2021. This would be an okay 4.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 17% to US$1.90 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.15 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$59.11, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Ciena, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$66.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ciena's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 5.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. Compare this to the 106 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Ciena's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$59.11, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Ciena going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

