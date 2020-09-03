Ciena Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $142.27 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $86.75 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $166.40 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $976.71 million from $960.61 million last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $166.40 Mln. vs. $112.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $976.71 Mln vs. $960.61 Mln last year.

