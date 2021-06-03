Ciena Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $103.12 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $91.66 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $97.61 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $833.93 billion from $894.05 billion last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $97.61 Mln. vs. $117.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $833.93 Bln vs. $894.05 Bln last year.

