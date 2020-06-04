Markets
Ciena Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $91.66 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $52.74 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117.43 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $894.05 million from $865.01 million last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $117.43 Mln. vs. $76.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $894.05 Mln vs. $865.01 Mln last year.

