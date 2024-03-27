Ciena (CIEN), Toshiba Team Up for Quantum Safe Technology

Ciena Corporation CIEN alongside Toshiba Corporation TOSYY will demonstrate the importance of quantum secure communication at OFC Conference 2024 by linking their respective booths by quantum secure link via OFCnet. The initiative is likely to protect network traffic over current fiber optic cables by leveraging Toshiba's quantum secure communication platform with Ciena's trusted node and multiplexing technology.



Toshiba is a leading provider of robust smart digital life products and consumer electronics. Its major segments comprise Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power and wind power. The company invests heavily in research and development to drive technological advancements and bring new products and solutions to market.



The rapid evolution of quantum technology poses a threat to existing cryptography models. Quantum technology can be used to break down the complex mathematical challenges that form the basis of cryptography models, thereby increasing the instances of cyber-attacks. Information nowadays is also vulnerable to "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. In these cases, the attacker collects encrypted messages in the present to decrypt them in the future as and when a large-scale quantum processor becomes available.



Consequently, it is becoming imperative to boost the development of "quantum-safe" technologies to safeguard future network communications.



The demonstration will highlight the validity of quantum keys generated by Toshiba QKD devices to encrypt data utilizing Ciena’s Waveserver 5 solution. This will allow the safe transmission of data in a multilink environment over two links in three locations using a ‘Trusted Node.’



Ciena’s Waveserver 5 is likely to address the risks associated with quantum computers arising from potential Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attack methods. It will supply a FIPS 140-3 level 2 compliant solution enabling 800G of encrypted capacity. Service providers will be able to install quantum resistance with ease with the help of this innovative optical encryption approach.



The exhibition is also likely to highlight the importance of Quantum Key Management System (Q-KMS) in building secure networks that safeguard multiple sites and locations, highlighted Toshiba. Apart from this, Q-KMS performs “proactive key allocation” based on the QKD network capacity to facilitate smooth, high-volume key delivery to encryption solutions.



Headquartered in Hanover, MD, Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. It continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architecture.



However, in the last quarter, the company reported a 1.8% decline in total revenues. The downtick was due to the macroeconomic concerns that are causing lower-than-expected order volumes from service providers in several overseas geographies.



CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has lost 2.7% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 2.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.