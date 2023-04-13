Ciena (CIEN) to Unveil WaveRouter to Support Rising Metro Traffic

Ciena CIEN has announced the launch of WaveRouter, which supports the company’s Coherent Routing strategy to meet the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive services. The services include high-speed broadband, 5G, cloud and enterprise business services by integrating intellectual property (IP), optical and compute functionality within a single platform.

The company’s WaveRouter platform architecture is particularly designed for the converged metro network. It also has the capacity to expand from 6Tb/s to 192Tb/s to tackle the rising traffic demands faced by service providers.

WaveRouter utilizes Ciena's WaveLogic coherent optics, multi-layer control and automation to create a flexible hybrid architecture that combines traditional chassis and leaf-spine design. The solution meets the increasing demands of metro networks while eliminating trade-offs in space, power, cooling and scalability, noted Ciena. It is designed to modernize metro networks and minimize operating costs while driving optimal network performance and growth.

WaveRouter also offers an integrated solution for managing IP and optical network services in a single interface and high-power transport at the lowest cost per bit with dynamic capacity starting at 400Gb/s and scaling to 1.6Tb/s, added the company. It has the ability to achieve sustainability goals with flexible deployment in non-adjacent racks and rows.

Additionally, WaveRouter offers an extensible switch fabric with greater performance and scalability as well as minimal operation degradation. It will be available in the third quarter of 2023, added the company.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. Increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

In February, the company unveiled WaveLogic 6, the latest generation of its WaveLogic technology, to tap the growing demand for increasing bandwidth and reducing energy usage to meet current and future network and business requirements.

Recently, the company reaffirmed guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2023 that it provided with its last earnings report. The company also reiterated its outlook regarding the demand environment and the normalization of inventory and backlog aspects.

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenues in the range of $1,035-$1,115 million. Adjusted gross margin is estimated to be low at 40%. Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be $335 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the range of 20-22%, rising from the earlier guided range of 16-18%.

