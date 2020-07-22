Ciena (CIEN) to Power Spark's New Optical Transport Network

Ciena Corporation CIEN is selected by Spark, a New Zealand-based telecommunications company, to provide hardware, software and services to build its Optical Transport Network (OTN 2). Spark completed the first stage of its OTN 2 that has ‘self-healing’ capabilities. The technology, first for New Zealand, is believed to automatically restore services after things like natural disasters while minimizing the impact of network outages.



Importantly, it will increase data capacity on Spark’s network by up to eight times and support 5G services. With Ciena’s WaveLogic 5, advanced network automation and intelligent restoration capabilities, Spark will be able to support 5G and IoT services. The first part of the new OTN 2 fiber network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland. It currently operates at 800 Gigabit per second.



The OTN 2 rollout is a two-year project which will expand towards Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. Upon completion, OTN 2 will likely provide reductions in the power usage and space required for Gigabit per second. Spark will deploy several solutions from Ciena including 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless and contentionless photonic line system with advanced control plane capabilities, WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics as well as Manage, Control and Plan domain controller with Liquid Spectrum analytics.



A few days back, Ciena stated that Vodafone New Zealand has deployed 800G technology using its WaveLogic 5 Extreme. Vodafone NZ achieved a record transmission speed to address the growing demand for digital services. Also, the service provider is leveraging its Ciena 6500 shelves, doubling the data throughput for each hardware module and reducing energy consumption by 50%.



The fundamental demand drivers of Ciena’s business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures continue to be strong. The company possesses the largest optical R&D investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers and drives toward opportunities.



Ciena is benefiting from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership, including the 5th-generation 800-gig WaveLogic modem. The company added new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions, aimed at reducing network complexity and fueling operators’ migration from 4G to 5G. Ciena enhanced its Packet Networking portfolio with Adaptive IP capabilities, coherent optics and purpose-built hardware platforms.



Ciena’s shares have returned 21.8% in the past three months, in line with the industry’s growth. The Hanover, MD-based company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.







Ciena carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Ooma, Inc. OOMA. While Turtle Beach and T-Mobile sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ooma carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



T-Mobile has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.

