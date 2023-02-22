Ciena (CIEN) to Launch WaveLogic 6 in the First Half of 2024

Ciena CIEN has unveiled WaveLogic 6, the latest generation of its WaveLogic technology, to tap the growing demand for increasing bandwidth and reducing energy usage to meet current and future network and business requirements.

Ciena has two new solutions with WaveLogic 6; WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) and WaveLogic 6 Nano (WL6n). This new technology is designed to cater to the high-capacity transport required by next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services.

WaveLogic 6 provides support for up to 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer) deployments, 800Gb/s for the longest links, and energy-efficient 800G pluggables across 1000km distances.

WL6e integrates new coherent DSP innovations to provide high capacity over fiber, supporting 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM networks, 800Gb/s across the longest links, and about 15% improvement in spectral efficiency compared to the previous version, per the company reports.

WL6e also provides economic benefits, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit compared to Ciena’s industry-leading 800G technology, noted the company. WL6n powers 400G-800G coherent pluggables to reduce cost, power and space in 400G long-haul and 800G across metro and regional applications.

WaveLogic 6 is expected to become available in the first half of 2024 and will be supported across a range of Ciena’s optical and routing and switching platforms, as well as third-party solutions.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

For the fourth quarter that ended, the company had 776 100G+ customers, including 17 and 15 new customer wins on WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme, respectively. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company added 15 new customers for WaveLogic 5e, increasing the overall customer count to more than 200.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 29% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 29.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

