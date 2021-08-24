Ciena (CIEN) to Boost Djibouti Telecom's Network Capacity

Ciena Corp.’s CIEN GeoMesh Extreme solution is being deployed by Djibouti Telecom to upgrade its DARE1 (Djibouti Africa Regional Express1) network that will boost digitization in the East Africa region.



Founded in 1999, Djibouti Telecom is Djibouti’s main telecommunications company that provides landline, mobile and Internet services. Djibouti is situated on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes serving the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.



Djibouti Telecom offers a portfolio of voice, data and capacity services over a state-of-the-art network infrastructure that spans Europe, the Middle East and East Africa. It operates eight submarine cable systems, including DARE1, which crosses Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia.



The 5,000 kilometer network connects the countries to data centers and content providers around the world. Djibouti Telecom selected Ciena to upgrade DARE1 to meet the growing traffic driven by remote work and learning.



Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution uses the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by the WaveLogic family. The technology allows a doubling of line rates to 400 Gbps. The Spectrum Sharing capabilities enable the partitioning of submarine optical spectrum to different end users for efficient use of undersea assets. The network is managed through Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan domain controller.



The upgrade brings the much-needed connectivity and content closer to more users faster while preparing the region for economic growth. Djibouti Telecom expands the capacity of DARE1 to make possible dynamic 10G, 100G and spectrum sharing services for an increasingly digital world.



Ciena is witnessing encouraging trends in the market that include improvements in customer spending. The Hanover, MD-based company continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures.



Ciena’s shares have lost 2.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 61.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR and Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM. While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Juniper and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.

