Ciena (CIEN) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Ciena (CIEN) closed the most recent trading day at $36.70, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer of high-speed networking technology had gained 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.77%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CIEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 12, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 18.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $964.80 million, up 7.28% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CIEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CIEN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CIEN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.35, which means CIEN is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that CIEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CIEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Fiber Optics industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

