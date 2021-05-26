Ciena (CIEN) Solutions to Boost Openreach Network Connectivity

Ciena Corporation CIEN recently announced that Openreach will deploy its networking solutions to augment network capacity in order to better serve customers. The end-to-end network deployment and service rollout will also enable the U.K. carrier to extend network capabilities, gain greater control over its operations while reducing costs and improving its reliability quotient.



Per the deal, Openreach will leverage Ciena’s Routing and Switching portfolio to offer a hub-and-spoke model for multiple 10GbE/100GbE links at key network locations. Powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, the 6500 Packet Optical platform offers a robust infrastructure that is highly scalable and cost-effective. This will facilitate the carrier to better address the evolving customer demand for data-intensive applications across a single, converged packet-based transport network. This, in turn, will enable the company to enhance real-time visibility and proactively take adequate steps to address any potential issue.



Also, the deal would increase the scope for Ciena’s customer engagement and boost sales, leading to a recurring revenue stream. The company’s top line is expected to benefit from rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network, and service management software. The company has been diversifying its footprint in datacenter connectivity. This has extended its reach to a broader end-to-end optical and data-equipment market.



The fundamental demand drivers of Ciena’s business, including increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. The company possesses one of the largest optical R&D (research and development) investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers. The company has added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions aimed at reducing network complexity and fueling operators’ migration from 4G to 5G.



Ciena has been diversifying its footprint in data-center connectivity. This has enhanced its reach into a broader end-to-end optical and data-equipment market. It is increasingly investing in the data and optical fiber market to cash in on the tremendous growth opportunity presented by bandwidth demand from network service providers. Network upgrades by telecom carriers to meet demand bode well for the company’s long-term prospects. Currently, it is one of the leading suppliers of 40G and 100G optical transport technology. The company is making efforts to expand its Web Scale IT Architecture in the enterprise market by launching products like new chipsets, metro architecture and mobile backhaul solutions.



The company is augmenting its Packet Networking portfolio with new Adaptive IP capabilities, coherent optics and purpose-built hardware platforms to help service providers capitalize on the next-generation of wireless connectivity, 5G. Management expects to witness a strong rebound in the second half of the fiscal as the markets gradually return to pre-pandemic levels. Increased network traffic, higher demand for bandwidth and adoption of cloud architectures remain key growth drivers as the company expects to improve its profitability with a balanced mix of new and existing customers.



Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Nokia Corporation NOK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Aviat delivered an earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average.



Nokia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 1.5%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

