Ciena (CIEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.71, changing hands as high as $54.85 per share. Ciena Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIEN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.465 per share, with $61.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.83.

