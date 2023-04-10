Ciena (CIEN) Reiterates Guidance for Q2 and Fiscal 2023

Ciena Corporation CIEN recently reaffirmed guidance for both second-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 that it provided with its last earnings.

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenues in the range of $1,035-$1,115 million. Adjusted gross margin is estimated to be low 40%. Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be $335 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the range of 20-22%, up from the earlier guided range of 16-18%. Adjusted gross margin is estimated to be between 42% and 44%. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be $330 million per quarter in the remaining quarters.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

The company also reiterated outlook regarding demand environment and the normalization of inventory and backlog aspects. Ciena’s performance is likely to be driven by easing supply-chain troubles.

CIEN is one of the leading providers of optical networking equipment, software and services. The company’s performance is being driven by increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures.

In addition to increasing demand for its solutions in the 5G, cloud, AI and automation space, CIEN is investing extensively to grab opportunities in fast growing markets in the next-gen metro and edge solutions.

The company’s flagship solution WaveLogic 5 Extreme continues to gain traction with 13 new customer wins in the last reported quarter.

The company recently unveiled WaveLogic 6, the latest generation of its WaveLogic technology, to tap the growing demand for increasing bandwidth and reducing energy usage to meet current and future network and business requirements.

Ciena has two new solutions with WaveLogic 6, WaveLogic 6 Extreme and WaveLogic 6 Nano. These new technologies are designed to cater to the high-capacity transport required by next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services. Frequent product launches and synergies from acquisitions, like Benu, are major tailwinds.

However, uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions continues to be a major headwind. Rising research and development to fend off stiff competition continues to strain the company’s margins. Also, reliance on third-party contract manufacturers is a headwind.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

At present, Ciena carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.85 per share, rising 10.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 25.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 58.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 66.7% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 36.9% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.