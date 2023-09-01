Ciena (CIEN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 29) results, wherein adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. Earnings improved 78.8% year over year.

Quarterly total revenues were up 23% year over year to $1,067.9 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Non-telco customer revenues increased 46% year over year in the reported quarter. One customer represented 10% of total revenues in the fiscal third quarter.

Segment Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms (79.2% of total revenues) increased 27.4% year over year to $846.6 million.

Platform Software and Services’ revenues (7.4%) totaled $78.9 million, up 24.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services’ revenues (1.3%) decreased 24.3% to $13.1 million.

Total revenues in Global Services (12.1%) were $129.3 million, up 5.5% year over year.

Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $749.5 million, up 21.4% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated $152.8 million revenues, up 23% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Revenues in the Asia Pacific totaled $165.6 million, up 31% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Other Details

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 42.7% compared with 40% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $327.9 million, up 20.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin was 12% compared with 8.5% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 57.6% year over year to $151.3 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter that ended on Jul 29, 2023, Ciena’s net cash generated from operating activities was $9 million compared with net cash used from operating activities of $205 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of Jul 29, the company had $1.28 billion in cash and investments and $1,543.9 million of net long-term debt.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $1.06-$1.14 billion. The adjusted gross margin is estimated to be low to mid 40%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated to be $335 million.

CIEN plans to repurchase shares worth $250 million in fiscal 2023.

