Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported healthy second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended May 1, 2021) results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



This Hanover, MD-based company’s share price moved up 7.3% on Jun 3, closing the trading session at $58.38.



Ciena witnessed encouraging signs in the market that include improvements in customer spending.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $103.1 million or 66 cents per share compared with $91.7 million or 59 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from higher operating income and lower provision for income tax.



It’s worth noting that net income benefited from recording $40.4 million in pre-tax amounts from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program.



Adjusted net income came in at $97.6 million or 62 cents per share compared with $117.4 million or 76 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents, delivering a surprise of 29.2%.

Revenues

Total revenues declined 6.7% year over year to $833.9 million, primarily due to lower product sales resulting from the pandemic. The top line, however, surpassed the consensus estimate of $828 million.



Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $587.5 million, down 9.7% year over year. Revenues in Europe, Middle East and Africa were $155 million, up from $141.4 million. Asia Pacific revenues totaled $91.4 million, down 10.7%.

Segment Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms decreased 11.3% year over year to $637.3 million. Platform Software and Services revenues were $56.7 million compared with $45 million in the prior-year quarter. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services revenues increased from $15 million to $23.9 million. Total revenues in Global Services were $116 million, up 0.3%.

Other Details

Adjusted gross margin was 49.2% compared with 46.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $278.7 million, up from $258.7 million. Operating income improved to $133.6 million from $127.5 million.



Adjusted operating income decreased to $131.7 million from $160.3 million. The adjusted operating margin came in at 15.8% compared with 17.9% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $156.2 million, down from $183 million.



During the quarter, Ciena repurchased almost 0.5 million shares for a total price of $26.2 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first six months of fiscal 2021, Ciena generated $217.7 million of cash from operating activities compared with $130.9 million in the year-ago period. As of May 1, 2021, the company had $1,203 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $673.4 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

Ciena continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures. For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $950-$980 million. Adjusted gross margin is projected between 46% and 47%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated between $285 million and $290 million.

Ciena currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



