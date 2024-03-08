Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 27) results, wherein its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. Earnings improved 3.1% year over year.

Quarterly total revenues were down 1.8% year over year to $1,037.7 million. The downtick was driven by the macroeconomic concerns that are causing lower-than-expected order volumes from service providers in several overseas geographies. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

Non-telco customer revenues increased 54% year over year in the reported quarter. Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenues, representing 26.5% of the top line in the fiscal first quarter.

For fiscal 2024, management anticipates revenues in the range of $4 billion-$4.3 billion compared with fiscal 2023 revenues of $4.38 billion. The company had previously projected revenue growth between 1% and 4%.

The adjusted gross margin is envisioned in the mid-40% range. Adjusted operating expenses are suggested to be $340-$345 million per quarter.

Key component shortages, extended lead times, large orders placed in response to market demands, and customer inventory builds of networking equipment are all likely to hurt the company.

Following weak outlook, shares of CIEN plunged 14.7% on Mar 7 and closed trading at $52.84. In the past year, shares have gained 6.4% of their value compared with sub-industry’s growth of 24.4%.



Segment Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms (77.8% of total revenues) decreased 5.6% year over year to $807.2 million. We expected the metric to be $829 million.

Platform Software and Services’ revenues (8.6%) totaled $89.7 million, up 22.7% from the prior year. We projected the metric to be $68.3 million.

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services’ revenues (1.4%) decreased 9.1% to $14 million. We suggested the metric to be $13.6 million.

Total revenues in Global Services (12.2%) were $126.8 million, up 12.6% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $96.6 million.

Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $718.2 million, down 6.1% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated $207.4 million revenues, up 35.7% from the prior-year levels. Revenues in the Asia Pacific totaled $112.1 million, down 19.1% from the year-earlier figure.

Other Details

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 45.7% compared with 43.7% a year ago. Adjusted operating expenses were $336.8 million, up 2.3% from the prior-year levels.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin was 13.2% compared with 12.6% in the year-earlier quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% year over year to $160 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter that ended on Jan 27, 2024, Ciena’s net cash generated from operating activities was $266 million. In the prior year, it used net cash from operating activities of $266 million.

As of Jan 27, the company had $1.48 billion in cash and investments and $1,543.1 million of net long-term debt.

In the reported quarter, CIEN repurchased about 0.7 million shares worth $32 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $850 million-$930 million. The adjusted gross margin is estimated in the low-40% range. Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $340-$345 million.

CIEN plans to repurchase shares worth $250 million in fiscal 2024.

