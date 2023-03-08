Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jan 28) results, with adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Earnings improved 36.2% year over year.



Quarterly total revenues were up 25% year over year to $1,056.5 million owing to improvement in supply-chain issues and strong demand. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%.



Non-telco customers contributed nearly 40% to revenues in the reported quarter. Two customers represented a total of 25.7% of revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Segment Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms (81% of total revenues) increased 36.5% year over year to $855.1 million.



Platform Software and Services’ revenues (6.9% of total revenues) totaled $73.4 million, up 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Blue Planet Automation Software and Services’ revenues (1.4% of total revenues) declined 27% to $15.4 million.



Total revenues in Global Services (10.7% of total revenues) were $112.6 million, down 9% year over year.



Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $765.1 million, up 28.6% year over year. Revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $152.8 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Revenues in the Asia Pacific totaled $138.6 million, up 40.7% from the prior-year quarter figure.

Other Details

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 43.7% compared with 46.2% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $329.3 million, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin came in at 12.6% compared with 11.8% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 25.4% year over year to $155.1 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter ended Jan 28, Ciena’s net cash used in operating activities was $265.6 million compared with $54.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Jan 28, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and investments and $1,547.5 million of net long-term debt.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues in the range of $1,035-$1,115 million. The adjusted gross margin is estimated to be low 40%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated to be $335 million.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 20-22%, up from the earlier guided range of 16-18%. Adjusted gross margin is estimated to be between 42% and 44%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated to be $330 million per quarter in the remaining quarters.



The outlook is driven by a strong demand and signs of supply-chain improvement.



The company plans to repurchase shares worth $250 million in fiscal 2023. Ciena repurchased $500 million worth of shares in fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, Ciena carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 18.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 66.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystem’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 96% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystem’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41.1% in the past year.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.