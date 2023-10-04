CIENA (CIEN) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 60.45

The average one-year price target for CIENA (NYSE:CIEN) has been revised to 60.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 56.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.12% from the latest reported closing price of 46.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIENA. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 156,244K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,647K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 24.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,525K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 23.42% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,286K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares, representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 57.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,985K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 18.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,851K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 24.06% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

