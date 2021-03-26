Ciena (CIEN) Enhances Zayo's Network Capacity Across Europe

Ciena Corporation CIEN has announced the deployment of its WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. between Dublin, Ireland and Amsterdam, Netherlands.



Zayo Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Boulder, CO, with European headquarters in London. It provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure.



Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. The deployment of Ciena’s WL5e will enable Zayo to support its customers by providing greater optical network capacity between these key markets.



Part of Ciena’s fifth generation coherent optical solutions, WL5e combines cutting-edge innovation to deliver fiber capacity with less equipment. With a programmable capacity from 200G to 800G, the solution provides a step-function improvement in scale and economics.



Zayo will now be able to deliver multi-terabit capacity across its pan-European network. Ciena’s market-leading technology supports higher transmission rates and lower cost per bit, resulting in improved network performance.



The demand drivers of Ciena’s business, including increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures, remain strong. The company has the largest optical R&D investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver innovation with the best time to market.



Ciena is benefiting from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The company has added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions, aimed at reducing network complexity and fueling operators’ migration from 4G to 5G.



Ciena’s shares have returned 36.8% in the past year compared with 124.9% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.