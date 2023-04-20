Ciena (CIEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ciena (CIEN) closed the most recent trading day at $46.58, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of high-speed networking technology had lost 3.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Ciena will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 13.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.47% and +21.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ciena. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ciena is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ciena currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.53.

Investors should also note that CIEN has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fiber Optics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Fiber Optics industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

