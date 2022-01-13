Ciena (CIEN) Deploys Solutions to Boost GBI's Submarine Network

Ciena Corporation CIEN has collaborated with Gulf Bridge International (“GBI”) to enhance the latter’s submarine network infrastructure. The leading global cloud and content enabler will capitalize on Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e)-powered GeoMesh Extreme solution as part of the project. This will augment the capacity of GBI’s Smart Network by 10 Tb/s across its regional and global network.



The recent move underscores Ciena’s commitment to introducing modern networking solutions, reinforcing its position in the dynamic tech industry. Thanks to its advanced coherent optic technology, Ciena enabled GBI to boost its Smart Network capacity and performance while building a reliable fiber infrastructure with improved service experience and full network automation.



Based in Doha, Qatar, GBI operates a fully managed service network that drives the region’s digital transformation with avant-garde network and enterprise solutions. Its Smart Network is an international carrier-grade fiber-optic network that includes a combination of multilayer terrestrial and subsea cable meshed systems. It joins communications and financial hubs based across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.



At a time when the tech world is surrounded by the surging adoption of 5G, cloud computing and video streaming with higher demand for bandwidth, the latest move to upgrade GBI’s network performance with Ciena’s innovative solutions is likely to prove quite beneficial. Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme boasts an end-to-end network architecture, overland and undersea that enables submarine network operators to protect terabits of traffic from cable faults.



The solution also improves information-carrying capabilities and minimizes the total cost of network ownership, thereby managing submarine network assets with augmented margins and revenues. Thanks to Ciena’s WL5e coherent optical technology, the network modernization initiative will allow GBI to not only address the soaring Internet traffic requirements between Europe and India but also prepare for major upcoming sporting events in Qatar and the wider region.



Per the partnership, the carrier will also leverage Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan domain controller to bolster its network operations with software control and automation. The analytics, automated network operations and software control will help GBI boost operational efficiencies and streamline end-to-end workflows with better multilayer network performance. Meanwhile, the embedded software intelligence in WL5e will enable the carrier to dynamically fine-tune capacity to meet dynamic network demands and optimize its design capacity.



Riding on such robust characteristics and diligent operational execution, CIEN seems well-positioned, thanks to higher demand for bandwidth and increased network traffic. Its focus on helping carriers transition to next-gen networks places it in one of the fastest-growing segments of the telco space. It is witnessing encouraging signs in the market that include improvements in customer spending. Moreover, its increasingly differentiated position in the marketplace and a strong demand environment instill optimism.



Ciena currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 28.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.6% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com, inc. CRM is a better-ranked stock in the broader industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 60 days.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. It has returned 10.3% in the past year. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. MGIC, another solid pick for investors, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 60 days.



Magic Software Enterprises delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has gained 17.3% in the past year.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT also has a Zacks Rank #2, at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 49.4% in the past year. MSFT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.