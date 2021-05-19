Ciena (CIEN) Arm's Automation Software Boosts Neos Networks

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN unit, Blue Planet, recently collaborated with the U.K.-based communication service provider, Neos Networks, to deploy its avant-garde intelligent automation software across the latter’s network with end-to-end visibility backed by a streamlined infrastructure. Dubbed Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO), the solution automates service provisioning across Neos Networks’ multi-vendor and multi-layer transport network architecture.



Notably, a key part of Ciena’s business strategy depends on its ability to commercialize and gain market adoption for its Blue Planet Automation Software platform. Of late, service providers are transitioning toward a more adaptive network that harnesses state-of-the-art technological innovation for high-bandwidth services while catering to dynamic customer preferences with simplified operations. Hence, the latest move is expected to be highly beneficial for the U.K.-based telco.



With more than two decades of industry experience, Neos Networks is touted as one of the most thriving networks in the European country. Covering more than 24,480 km with highly-reliable private telecom network, the entity is known for delivering robust solutions such as Wide Area Network, Ethernet and Dark Fibre, to name a few.



As a critical national infrastructure provider, it ensures steady functioning of data center services on the back of an effective Network Operations Centre. Most importantly, the company invests in long-term infrastructure assets and caters to various business customers while accelerating network enhancements to support the U.K.’s digital future.



Blue Planet’s MDSO boosts service transformation so that communications service providers can adopt highly virtualized and cloud-based service models on the back of a resilient operational environment. Impressively, the MDSO is not only known for its cost-savings feature but is also recognized for enabling seamless integration of emerging resources and technologies with a fully automated closed-loop service lifecycle management.



As part of the recent deployment initiative, Neos Networks is leveraging MDSO to automate end-to-end provisioning across its multi-vendor Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. Supported by such robust characteristics, the collaboration will give service providers the authority to control their own services so that the U.K.-based businesses can make the most out of cloud-like experiences delivered by the platform, thanks to its on-demand capabilities.



Moving forward, Ciena is expected to benefit from growing demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, as well as service management software. It is investing in the data and optical fiber market to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities offered by bandwidth demand from network service providers, while boosting the Packet Networking portfolio to capitalize on 5G.



Backed by its technology leadership, the Hanover, MD-based company is focused on the expansion of Web Scale IT Architecture in the enterprise market by launching products like chipsets, metro architecture and mobile backhaul solutions. The demand drivers of Ciena’s business, including increased network traffic and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong, instilling optimism.



Despite such focused endeavors, Ciena’s shares have declined 1.5% compared with the industry’s fall of 1.4% in the year-to-date period.





The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Nokia Corporation NOK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average.



Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.