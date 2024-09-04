Ciena CFO James Moylan To Retire

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corporation (CIEN) announced that James Moylan, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire in twelve months, effective August 28, 2025. Ciena plans to commence a search process to identify a successor. Moylan will continue to serve as CFO until a successor is in place, and he will assist in the transition of responsibilities.

Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena, said: "Jim has been an incredible leader across all of Ciena and has built outstanding relationships with our key stakeholders, including the financial community."

