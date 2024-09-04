News & Insights

Markets
CIEN

Ciena CFO James Moylan To Retire

September 04, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corporation (CIEN) announced that James Moylan, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire in twelve months, effective August 28, 2025. Ciena plans to commence a search process to identify a successor. Moylan will continue to serve as CFO until a successor is in place, and he will assist in the transition of responsibilities.

Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena, said: "Jim has been an incredible leader across all of Ciena and has built outstanding relationships with our key stakeholders, including the financial community."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.