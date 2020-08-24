Ciena Boosts Middle-East Network With Infonas Partnership

Ciena Corporation CIEN recently joined forces with Infonas to establish a streamlined network infrastructure in the Middle East. Markedly, the company will capitalize on avant-garde Ciena Services and Hosted Manage, Control and Plan (“MCP”) services as part of the collaboration.



Headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, Infonas is a leading communications services provider in the Middle East that offers regional and international services with advanced network capabilities. With a proven record of designing top-grade solutions to public and private sectors, the company provides end-to-end connectivity and consultation services to enterprises of various sizes. Supported by a dedicated 24x7 technical assistance center, Infonas also monitors and operates cloud infrastructure with adequate specialization in AI technology. Apart from Bahrain, the company conducts its business operations in various international locations such as Chicago, New York, Egypt, Singapore, Kenya and Frankfurt.



Ciena’s Hosted MCP service is a cloud-native platform that manages software upgrades and server administration. The solution provides hassle-free network ownership to customers and enables service providers to automate several operational aspects across packet network assets with utmost reliability. The Hosted MCP service acts as a one-stop shop solution that delivers quick time-to-value data-driven operations, minimizes deployment efforts and enhances service agility with a low-risk commercial model. Meanwhile, Ciena Services is primarily focused on solving complex business challenges and works on a proven network modernization methodology to meet the proliferating bandwidth demands of customers.



Notably, the Adaptive Network platform forms the backbone of Ciena Services that provides systems integration services, insights services and maintenance services to operate a state-of-the-art network infrastructure amid changing market dynamics. Ciena Services have been specifically designed to support legacy and new business services with modern packet-based approaches. Infonas will also leverage Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical platforms that resolves technological challenges with software control and automation for a more adaptive network. Impressively, the 6500 platform unites Optical Transport Network and packet capabilities in a single platform that helps service providers to streamline operations and maximize operational efficiency with an optimized footprint.



Moving ahead, the Hanover, MD-based company is confident about its resilient business model and is likely to benefit from growing demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network as well as service management software. It is focused on investing in the data and optical fiber market to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities offered through increased bandwidth demand from network service providers, while augmenting its Packet Networking portfolio to capitalize on 5G. It is worth mentioning that Ciena will likely be an ideal partner of Infonas to accelerate network transformation with its industry-leading portfolio of intelligent optical networking solutions across Middle East. Consequently, this will strengthen the company’s global scale of operations and technology leadership.



Ciena has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. The stock has surged 48.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 47.8% in the past year.





Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



