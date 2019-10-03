Ciena Announces Acquisition Of Centina - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, has entered an agreement to acquire Centina, a provider of service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions. The acquisition is anticipated to close by the end of calendar 2019.

Ciena said the acquisition of Centina will accelerate Blue Planet's software strategy of providing closed-loop, intelligent automation solutions. Blue Planet is a division of Ciena which provides intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help clients modernize their IT and network operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.