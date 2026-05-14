Ciena Up 90% in 3 Months: Should Investors Still Buy the Stock?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is benefiting from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architecture. The stock has soared 90.1% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Communication - Components industry’s growth of 65.4%. The S&P 500 composite and Zacks Computer & Technology sector have increased 9.3% and 18.7%, respectively, over the same time frame.

CIEN has also outperformed its peers, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Corning Incorporated GLW and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. CSCO and GLW have climbed 33.2% and 55%, respectively, while ANET lost 0.7% in the past three months.



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CIEN is currently trading at $577.9 and has a 52-week high of $598.84.

Following a strong rally, investors may be wondering whether CIEN still has meaningful upside potential or if the stock’s gains have outpaced its underlying fundamentals. Here’s a closer look at the factors driving the recent momentum, the key bullish and bearish arguments and a balanced approach to risk management and position sizing.

CIEN’s Tailwinds

Ciena is gaining from structural demand within its core WAN business, fueled by ongoing cloud adoption and the need to interconnect geographically distributed data centers. Service providers are ramping up investments in optical infrastructure and network automation to manage surging data traffic. At the same time, hyperscalers are increasing spending on AI infrastructure across scale-up and scale-out architectures, driving demand for high-speed connectivity solutions. As workloads become more distributed, the need for robust optical interconnects between sites continues to expand, creating further growth opportunities for Ciena.

In April 2026, the Ciena WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optical solution was implemented by Vodafone Idea Limited to modernize its transport network infrastructure. The deployment is aimed at addressing the sharp rise in data traffic across India, driven by cloud adoption, AI workloads and enterprise digitization.

Ciena continues to benefit from sustained innovation and product development that closely align with the evolving needs of modern network infrastructure. Its advanced portfolio, spanning next-generation optical engines, pluggable optics and data center management platforms, is well-positioned to address rising demand for greater bandwidth, improved power efficiency and higher network performance. In March 2026, the company introduced a new suite of innovations tailored to meet the connectivity requirements of AI-driven environments. These offerings include advancements in hyper-rail photonics, next-generation coherent optics and AI-powered network automation, designed to help hyperscalers, cloud providers and telecom operators build scalable optical networks capable of supporting rapidly expanding AI workloads.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena is experiencing exceptionally strong and durable demand, supported by healthy order momentum and long-term customer planning trends. This improved visibility, along with disciplined operational execution, is strengthening confidence in the company’s growth trajectory through 2026 and beyond. Growing demand for high-speed connectivity, particularly to support AI-related workloads, is creating significant multi-year growth opportunities. Increased investments in AI-focused infrastructure are further accelerating demand, while Ciena continues to expand its market share through technology leadership and deep customer relationships. In particular, large-scale AI data center deployments, which require high-performance optical interconnect solutions, are emerging as a major growth catalyst for the company.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion. It projects adjusted gross margins of 43.5–44.5% and operating margins of 17.5–19.5% for the year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million). Adjusted gross margin is projected in the range of 43.5–44.5%. The company anticipates adjusted operating margins of 17.5–18.5%.



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CIEN is facing a sharp increase in capital expenditures as it accelerates capacity expansion to address robust AI-driven demand. While these investments are aimed at supporting long-term growth, there is a risk that spending is outpacing near-term revenue realization. A substantial portion of the current backlog is expected to be fulfilled in fiscal 2027, raising concerns about near-term returns and the potential for underutilized capacity if demand timing shifts or weakens. In addition, Ciena continues to face supply chain constraints and execution-related challenges that could hinder its ability to fully benefit from elevated demand. Intensifying competition in optical networking and AI infrastructure also poses risks to margins and market share.

CIEN’s Valuation

CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 88.12X, above the industry’s 59.6X. CSCO, GLW and ANET trade at a forward 12-month P/E of 27.93X, 58.71X and 41.06X, respectively.



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CIEN’s Upward Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 30 days.



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What Should You Do With CIEN Stock Now?

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ciena appears to be a compelling investment opportunity at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.