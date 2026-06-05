CIEN Turns Supply Constraints Into Opportunity With Another Guidance Hike

Ciena Corporation CIEN is successfully capitalizing on long-term networking trends despite an evolving supply environment. It recently reported fiscal second-quarter revenues of $1.57 billion, up 39% year over year, driven by strong demand for its networking solutions as enterprises and cloud providers accelerate investments in AI infrastructure, fueling the need for high-capacity optical networking and routing technologies. Ciena's backlog expanded by more than $600 million sequentially to $7.7 billion in the fiscal second quarter, underscoring strong demand for its products and continued growth traction.

Supported by robust order activity, increasing services revenues, strong customer engagement and a high-quality backlog, the company has solid visibility into fiscal 2027. It expects backlog levels to rise further by year-end. While industry demand continues to outpace supply, Ciena has effectively managed the constrained environment, enabling strong execution and multiple upward revisions to its outlook. It is working closely with suppliers to strengthen supply availability and with customers to optimize economics, positioning it to support its growing backlog while enhancing supply-chain resilience.

Driven by solid first-half performance and its ability to navigate ongoing supply challenges, Ciena upgraded its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now anticipates full-year revenues of about $6.3 billion (+/-$100 million), indicating a midpoint growth of 32% year over year, compared with its previous guidance of $5.9-$6.3 billion. Ciena also raised its profitability forecasts, projecting adjusted gross margins of 44.5-45%, up from 43.5-44.5%. Adjusted operating expenses are now estimated at roughly $1.61 billion (+/-$20 million), reflecting investments in supply security, while adjusted operating margin is forecasted at approximately 19% (+/-50 bps), compared with the prior range of 17.5-19.5%.

CIEN is also investing to secure future supply and expects CapEx of $250-$275 miliion.

How Are CIEN’s Industry Peers Expanding Their Growth Runway?

Nokia NOK continues to strengthen its technology portfolio and execute its long-term strategy, riding on a large 5G intellectual property portfolio, an expanding enterprise business and growing opportunities in AI-driven networking. Demand from AI and cloud customers supported IP Networks growth in first-quarter 2026, while Nokia launched an AI Networking Innovation Lab to accelerate the development of next-generation AI-native data center networking solutions alongside ecosystem partners. The initiative expands Nokia’s presence in a structurally attractive infrastructure market and strengthens its position in AI-driven connectivity. It has raised its growth outlook for Network Infrastructure, now expecting 12–14% net sales growth in 2026 at cc.

Cisco Systems CSCO took $5.3 billion of hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders year to date in fiscal 2026 and raised its full-year order outlook to $9 billion from $5 billion. Management also lifted expected fiscal 2026 AI infrastructure revenues to $4 billion from $3 billion, indicating faster conversion of orders to shipments. Third-quarter product orders increased 35% year over year (19% excluding hyperscalers), while networking orders rose more than 50%. Networking revenues grew 25%, driven by strong demand for AI-focused switching, routing and optical solutions. For fiscal 2026, management raised its outlook to revenues of $62.8-$63 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $4.27-$4.29 per share.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained 633.3% in the past year compared with the Communications - Components industry’s surge of 371.6%.



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Valuation-wise, CIEN seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 79.7, above the industry’s 54.98.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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