CIEN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.47, changing hands as high as $47.80 per share. Ciena Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIEN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.58 per share, with $61.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.86.

