CIEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.45, changing hands as low as $49.05 per share. Ciena Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIEN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.58 per share, with $61.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.07.

