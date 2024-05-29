News & Insights

Cielo Waste Solutions Appoints New Auditor

May 29, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp., a renewable fuel company, has announced the engagement of MNP LLP as its new auditor, indicating a strategic move in its mission to produce low carbon fuels from wood by-products. The company, which is listed on both TSX Venture Exchange and OTC Markets, emphasizes its commitment to environmentally friendly and economically sustainable technologies as it progresses in the wood by-product-to-fuels industry.

