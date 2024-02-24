Cielo (BOVESPA:CIEL3) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 5.39

The average one-year price target for Cielo (BOVESPA:CIEL3) has been revised to 5.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 5.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cielo. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEL3 is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 134,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 18,495K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,543K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEL3 by 32.84% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,654K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,569K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,219K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEL3 by 20.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,348K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,494K shares, representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEL3 by 10.80% over the last quarter.

POEYX - Origin Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,045K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

