Cie Plastic Omnium (EPA:POM) Price Target Increased by 8.57% to 20.82

The average one-year price target for Cie Plastic Omnium (EPA:POM) has been revised to 20.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 19.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from the latest reported closing price of 17.72 / share.

Cie Plastic Omnium Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Plastic Omnium. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POM is 0.22%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 8,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,473K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 728K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 0.91% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 469K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 417K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 390K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POM by 4.15% over the last quarter.

