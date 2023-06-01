Cie Financiere Richemont (SIX:CFR) Price Target Increased by 7.23% to 170.62

The average one-year price target for Cie Financiere Richemont (SIX:CFR) has been revised to 170.62 / share. This is an increase of 7.23% from the prior estimate of 159.11 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from the latest reported closing price of 144.55 / share.

Cie Financiere Richemont Maintains 2.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Financiere Richemont. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.68%, an increase of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 122,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,743K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares, representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 1,004.57% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,524K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 13.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,469K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 35.98% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 5,260K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,089K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

