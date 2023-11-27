Cie d'Entreprises CFE (EBR:CFEB) Price Target Increased by 9.60% to 9.22

The average one-year price target for Cie d'Entreprises CFE (EBR:CFEB) has been revised to 9.22 / share. This is an increase of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.99% from the latest reported closing price of 7.15 / share.

Cie d'Entreprises CFE Maintains 5.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie d'Entreprises CFE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFEB is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 56K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 50K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFEB by 29.98% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

