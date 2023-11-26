CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN EUR4.0 (LSE:COD) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 74.49

The average one-year price target for CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN EUR4.0 (LSE:COD) has been revised to 74.49 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 69.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.67 to a high of 87.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.33% from the latest reported closing price of 60.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN EUR4.0. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COD is 0.45%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 65,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,238K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COD by 14.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COD by 7.78% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,203K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COD by 12.23% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,024K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COD by 2.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,642K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COD by 14.98% over the last quarter.

