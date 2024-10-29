News & Insights

CIE Automotive Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

CIE Automotive has achieved impressive financial results, generating €3,012.5 million in revenue and €354.9 million in operating cash over the first nine months of 2024. The company’s adaptable and diverse business model has allowed it to thrive, boasting an 18.6% EBITDA margin despite industry challenges. With a profit of €258.8 million, CIE Automotive remains a strong player in the market, focusing on strategic cash flow management.

