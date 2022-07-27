Markets
Cidara Therapeutics Submits NDA For Rezafungin, Assigns U.S. Rights To Melinta In $460 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Wednesday said it has submitted a New Drug Application or NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for rezafungin for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.

The NDA submission is based on positive results from Cidara's global ReSTORE Phase 3 and STRIVE Phase 2 trials.

Rezafungin is once-weekly echinocandin antifungal, intended for candidemia and invasive candidiasis, as well as for the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation.

Cidara said it has granted Melinta an exclusive license to commercialize rezafungin in the U.S. in a deal worth $460 million. Cidara will receive a $30 million upfront payment, and will be eligible to receive $60 million in regulatory milestone payments and up to $370 million in commercial milestone payments.

Earlier, FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation to rezafungin for injection which confers priority review of the NDA. Additionally, the treatment indication has orphan designation.

