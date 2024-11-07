News & Insights

Cidara Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($2.45), consensus ($4.25)

November 07, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

“The recent initiation of our Phase 2b NAVIGATE clinical trial, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of CD388 for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of seasonal influenza, represents an important clinical achievement for our company,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Additionally, the realignment of our organization will ensure the most efficient use of our resources, enabling us to focus on advancing our promising CD388 clinical program. Based on the compelling data generated to date, we believe CD388 has the potential to provide long-term protection against both seasonal and pandemic strains of influenza with a single dose per flu season.”

