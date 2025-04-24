Cidara Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Cidara Therapeutics to report Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide operational highlights on May 8, 2025, following the U.S. market close. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss these results and update on its business operations. Cidara is focused on developing drug-Fc conjugate immunotherapies using its Cloudbreak® platform, with its lead candidate, CD388, designed for long-lasting prevention of influenza. CD388 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in June 2023, and enrollment for its Phase 2b trial was completed in December 2024. The company is also advancing other DFCs, including CBO421 for oncology, which received IND clearance in July 2024.

Cidara Therapeutics will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights, providing stakeholders with important information about the company's performance.

The lead DFC candidate, CD388, aims to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which represents a significant advancement in public health and potential market impact.

CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA, indicating a prioritized review process for this promising therapy.

The successful completion of Phase 2b enrollment for CD388 suggests positive momentum in the drug development process.

Failure to provide specific details on the financial results may indicate potential transparency issues or uncertainties in the company's performance.



The absence of any new major developments or partnerships mentioned in the release could reflect stagnation in company growth or innovation.



Potential reliance on a single lead DFC candidate (CD388) raises concerns about the company's diversification and risk management strategies.

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak



®



platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.







Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information











Date:





Thursday, May 8, 2025









Time:





5:00 PM Eastern Time









United States:





1-800-717-1738









International:





1-646-307-1865









Conference ID:





90743









Webcast:









Link



























About Cidara Therapeutics







Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak



®



platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of Phase 2b enrollment in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit





www.cidara.com





.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Brian Ritchie





LifeSci Advisors





(212) 915-2578









britchie@lifesciadvisors.com











MEDIA CONTACT:







Michael Fitzhugh





LifeSci Communications









mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com







