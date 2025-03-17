Cidara Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Data On CD388 In Nature Microbiology

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) has announced the publication of preclinical data on CD388, its investigational drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) for influenza, in Nature Microbiology. The study highlights CD388's potential as a broad-spectrum preventative for influenza A and B, particularly for high-risk populations.

Unlike traditional vaccines, CD388 is designed to offer universal, long-lasting protection against both seasonal and pandemic flu strains. The study demonstrated its effectiveness across all tested influenza A and B strains, including H5N1 and drug-resistant variants. CD388 also showed a low potential for resistance development and maintained efficacy in both immune-competent and immune-compromised models.

Currently being evaluated in the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial with ~5,000 participants, CD388 is formulated as a long-acting small molecule inhibitor that does not rely on an immune response. This makes it a promising option for individuals with weakened immunity.

CEO Jeffrey Stein emphasized that while vaccines remain essential, they do not provide sufficient protection for all populations, highlighting the need for durable antiviral solutions like CD388. Chief Scientific Officer Les Tari noted that the DFC platform enhances the efficacy and longevity of targeted therapies, positioning CD388 as a potential game-changer in influenza prevention.

