News & Insights

Markets
CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Data On CD388 In Nature Microbiology

March 17, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) has announced the publication of preclinical data on CD388, its investigational drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) for influenza, in Nature Microbiology. The study highlights CD388's potential as a broad-spectrum preventative for influenza A and B, particularly for high-risk populations.

Unlike traditional vaccines, CD388 is designed to offer universal, long-lasting protection against both seasonal and pandemic flu strains. The study demonstrated its effectiveness across all tested influenza A and B strains, including H5N1 and drug-resistant variants. CD388 also showed a low potential for resistance development and maintained efficacy in both immune-competent and immune-compromised models.

Currently being evaluated in the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial with ~5,000 participants, CD388 is formulated as a long-acting small molecule inhibitor that does not rely on an immune response. This makes it a promising option for individuals with weakened immunity.

CEO Jeffrey Stein emphasized that while vaccines remain essential, they do not provide sufficient protection for all populations, highlighting the need for durable antiviral solutions like CD388. Chief Scientific Officer Les Tari noted that the DFC platform enhances the efficacy and longevity of targeted therapies, positioning CD388 as a potential game-changer in influenza prevention.

CDTX is currently trading at $22.14 or 0.41% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.