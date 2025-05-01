Cidara Therapeutics Promotes Nicole Davarpanah to Chief Medical Officer and Corrina Pavetto to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Cidara Therapeutics announces promotions for Dr. Nicole Davarpanah to CMO and Corrina Pavetto to SVP, clinical development.

Cidara Therapeutics has announced the promotions of Dr. Nicole Davarpanah to chief medical officer and Corrina Pavetto to senior vice president of clinical development, effective May 1, 2025. These promotions come during a critical period for the company as it advances its influenza antiviral candidate, CD388, through the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial, with plans for a Phase 3 trial. Dr. Davarpanah, who has over a decade of experience in clinical development, previously worked at Genentech/Roche, while Ms. Pavetto has over 25 years of experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs, including work with the U.S. Government’s BARDA on influenza antiviral development. Cidara is utilizing its Cloudbreak® platform to develop innovative drug-Fc conjugates, with CD388 being a key candidate for universal prevention of influenza, having gained Fast Track Designation from the FDA in June 2023.

Nicole Davarpanah has been promoted to chief medical officer, bringing over a decade of experience in clinical development and translational medicine, which aligns with the company's focus on the Phase 3 development of CD388.

Corrina Pavetto has been promoted to senior vice president of clinical development, leveraging her 25 years of experience and expertise in infectious diseases to enhance regulatory and clinical development efforts.

The company is advancing its influenza antiviral candidate, CD388, which has already completed enrollment for the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial and holds Fast Track Designation from the FDA, indicating potential for expedited development and approval.

The leadership changes occur at a strategic time as Cidara prepares for the next stages of CD388's development, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation in antiviral therapies.

Promotion of Nicole Davarpanah and Corrina Pavetto may indicate previous leadership gaps or instability within the company, particularly in key roles overseeing clinical development.

The press release emphasizes the potential of CD388 but also contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with its clinical development, which could deter investor confidence.

Despite completing enrollment in the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial, the future success of CD388 is uncertain and contingent on results that could be negative, suggesting vulnerability in the company’s pipeline.

Who has been promoted at Cidara Therapeutics?

Nicole Davarpanah has been promoted to chief medical officer, and Corrina Pavetto to senior vice president of clinical development.

What is the purpose of Cidara's CD388 candidate?

CD388 is designed for the universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by inhibiting viral proliferation.

What is the current stage of the NAVIGATE trial?

The NAVIGATE trial is currently in Phase 2b, with enrollment of 5,000 patients completed in December 2024.

What expertise does Corrina Pavetto bring to her new role?

Corrina Pavetto has over 25 years of experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs, specializing in infectious diseases.

When was CD388 granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA?

CD388 received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA in June 2023.

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak



®



platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced that Nicole Davarpanah, M.D., J.D. has been promoted to chief medical officer (CMO), and Corrina Pavetto has been promoted to senior vice president, clinical development, effective May 1, 2025.





“These promotions come at a pivotal time as we continue advancing our influenza antiviral candidate, CD388, through our Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial and plan for Phase 3,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Nicole and Corrina have shown exceptional leadership in the execution of the NAVIGATE Study, the revision of its statistical analysis plan, and the design of the Phase 3 development and regulatory strategy for CD388. Their continued guidance and oversight will be invaluable for the successful development of CD388 as a novel option for the universal prevention of influenza.”





Nicole Davarpanah is a physician-scientist who brings to Cidara over a decade of clinical development and translational medicine experience. Prior to Cidara, Dr. Davarpanah spent 6 years in rising roles of leadership at Genentech/ Roche, serving most recently as a clinical and translational lead, in which she was responsible for the evaluation and advancement of early-stage molecules through clinical development and FDA approval. “Given Dr. Davarpanah’s depth and breadth of experience in treating high-risk and immunocompromised patients, who will comprise the populations that we are prioritizing for the Phase 3 Development of CD388, her insights on the design and execution of the planned Phase 3 study of CD388 will be increasingly valuable,” continued Dr. Stein.





Dr. Davarpanah is licensed to practice medicine and law and is board-certified in oncology. Prior to joining Industry, she held an academic position at Georgetown University, where in addition to clinical and research responsibilities, she was a national speaker on the intersection of medicine, law, and biotechnology. She earned a B.A. in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University, an M.D. from Boston University, and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.





Corrina Pavetto has over 25 years of experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs, with expertise in multiple therapeutic areas and a specialized focus on infectious disease. Prior to joining Cidara, Ms. Pavetto supported influenza antiviral and vaccine development at the U.S. Government Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA). For over 15 years, she was responsible for oversight of regulatory and clinical development programs, and she was integral to the successful development of products now approved by the FDA for prophylaxis and treatment of influenza.







About Cidara Therapeutics







Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak



®



platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company announced completion of enrollment of its 5,000 patient Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit



www.cidara.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “intends,” “believes,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential of and future plans for CD388, whether the results Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial will support continued development of CD388, and whether and when we will initiate a Phase 3 trial for CD388. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara’s clinical trials and other risks related to clinical development, delays in action by regulatory authorities, other obstacles on the enrollment of patients or other aspects of CD388 or other DFC development and other risks and uncertainties associated with Cidara’s business in general. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings subsequently made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Brian Ritchie





LifeSci Advisors





(212) 915-2578





britchie@lifesciadvisors.com







MEDIA CONTACT:







Michael Fitzhugh





LifeSci Communications





(628) 234-3889





mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com



