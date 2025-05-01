Markets
Cidara Therapeutics Promotes Nicole Davarpanah As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX), a biotechnology company, Thursday announced that Nicole Davarpanah has been promoted to chief medical officer (CMO), and Corrina Pavetto has been promoted to senior vice president, clinical development, effective May 1, 2025.

"These promotions come at a pivotal time as we continue advancing our influenza antiviral candidate, CD388, through our Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial and plan for Phase 3," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "Nicole and Corrina have shown exceptional leadership in the execution of the NAVIGATE Study, the revision of its statistical analysis plan, and the design of the Phase 3 development and regulatory strategy for CD388. Their continued guidance and oversight will be invaluable for the successful development of CD388 as a novel option for the universal prevention of influenza."

Nicole Davarpanah is a physician-scientist who brings to Cidara over a decade of clinical development and translational medicine experience. Prior to Cidara, Dr. Davarpanah spent 6 years in rising roles of leadership at Genentech/ Roche, serving most recently as a clinical and translational lead, in which she was responsible for the evaluation and advancement of early-stage molecules through clinical development and FDA approval.

