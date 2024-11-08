Cidara Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) with a Buy rating and $33 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CDTX:
- Cidara Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($2.45), consensus ($4.25)
- Is CDTX a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Cidara Therapeutics announces two presentations on CD388 at IDWeek 2024
- Cidara Therapeutics announces two presentations on CD388
- Cidara Therapeutics doses first subjects in Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial of CD388
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.