Cidara Therapeutics Gains On Election To Proceed Notice For CD388 From Janssen

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced that Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has delivered to Cidara its Election to Proceed Notice for CD388 (JNJ-0953) which is being developed for the universal prevention of influenza A and B.

As per the notice, the responsibility for future development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities of CD388 will be assumed by Janssen, which intends to transfer its rights and obligations under the agreement to another entity. Janssen Pharma is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Jeffrey Stein, CEO of Cidara said, "The clinical and nonclinical data for CD388 support the potential for a single dose to provide universal protection from seasonal and pandemic influenza strains A and B."

Cidara is studying CD388 in Phase 1 and 2a clinical trials evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics as well as efficacy as pre-exposure prophylaxis against an influenza virus in healthy volunteers. The study is part of its collaboration with Janssen.

Currently, shares are at $0.93, up 18.38 percent from the previous close of $0.79 on a volume of 3,167,884.

