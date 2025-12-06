Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Price Target Increased by 18.53% to 220.19

The average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CDTX) has been revised to $220.19 / share. This is an increase of 18.53% from the prior estimate of $185.77 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $200.99 to a high of $232.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.08% from the latest reported closing price of $220.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 42.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.53%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.78% to 33,418K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,366K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,021K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,578K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 73.09% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,414K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 44.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 301.14% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,311K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.